American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90,933.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

NYSE AWK opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

