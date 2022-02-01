Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 12,771 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $152.52 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

