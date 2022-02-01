Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 411.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,816 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,395,000 after buying an additional 619,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after buying an additional 91,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $83.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

