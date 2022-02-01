Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 35,288.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,895 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $38,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.44. 1,469,407 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47.

