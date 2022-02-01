Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 204.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. FMR LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.67. 703,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,837,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.81. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

