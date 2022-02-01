AmmPower Corp (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AmmPower stock opened at 0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.39. AmmPower has a 1-year low of 0.30 and a 1-year high of 1.90.

