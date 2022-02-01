Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stake Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

AMPH opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

