Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.99% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.