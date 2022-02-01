Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 110.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $38,489,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 33.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock worth $2,315,052 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of ADI opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

