Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 161.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,531 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $40,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $6,810,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 45.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,052. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

