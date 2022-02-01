Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. Avient has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

