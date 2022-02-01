Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,118. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

