Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $14.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $79.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.69 million to $95.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESPR. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,471. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.