Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $14.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $79.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.69 million to $95.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,471. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
