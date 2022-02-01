Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,467. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

