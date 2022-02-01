Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will post sales of $163.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.65 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $628.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 49.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 119,751 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 341.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 526.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 104.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 137,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 70,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 572.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.11. 2,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,449. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.