Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post sales of $37.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.03 million and the highest is $37.82 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $69,571,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $61,421,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,615 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $37,889,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 26.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 721,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. 282,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,768. The firm has a market cap of $916.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.