Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post sales of $37.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.03 million and the highest is $37.82 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.
Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million.
NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. 282,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,768. The firm has a market cap of $916.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.
About Intersect ENT
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
