Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $9.21 on Tuesday, hitting $342.97. The company had a trading volume of 76,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,900. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.49 and a 200 day moving average of $405.31. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.