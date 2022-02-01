Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $9.21 on Tuesday, hitting $342.97. The company had a trading volume of 76,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,900. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.49 and a 200 day moving average of $405.31. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.