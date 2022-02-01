Analysts Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

