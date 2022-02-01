Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 99,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 219,834 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,237. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

