Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.11. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after acquiring an additional 902,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,689,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

