Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.