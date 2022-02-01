Analysts Expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $2.98 EPS

Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.28. 9,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,174. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

