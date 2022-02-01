Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 486,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,244,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. CSX has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

