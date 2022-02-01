Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 24.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 12.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 11.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 3,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

