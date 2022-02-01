Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Shares of FVRR traded up $12.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,063. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average is $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 653.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Fiverr International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

