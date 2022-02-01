Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kellogg by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 84,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

