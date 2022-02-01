Analysts Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will announce sales of $29.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 226%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $132.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NASDAQ KRUS traded up $3.29 on Monday, reaching $46.15. 161,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,080. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.21 million, a PE ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $7,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

