Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,510. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 574,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,711. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.