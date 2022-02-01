Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 425,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.