Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of STT stock traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $96.51. 1,868,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,588. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $104.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

