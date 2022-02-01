Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 4,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $615,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,795,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,637,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

