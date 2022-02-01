Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Wix.com reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.28.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $12.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.37. 908,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,620. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.