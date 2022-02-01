Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

