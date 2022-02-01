Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Torex Gold Resources (TXG)

Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

1/20/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00.

1/12/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

TSE TXG traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.57.

Get Torex Gold Resources Inc alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.