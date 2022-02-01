Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Torex Gold Resources (TXG)

Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/31/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00.
- 1/20/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00.
- 1/12/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.
TSE TXG traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.57.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
