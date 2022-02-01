Analysts Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Price Target at $215.22

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.22.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AYI opened at $191.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.37. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $117.19 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

