Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target at C$14.39

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSH.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 776.88. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$13.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently 3,825.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

