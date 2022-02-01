Analysts Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price at $47.67

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 51,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,190. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.67 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

