Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) PT at $9.96

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.40. 15,099,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,836,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

