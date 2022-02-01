Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 177

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.38).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.83) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 116.30 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.99).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

