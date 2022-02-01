Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Target Price at GBX 5,045.45

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,045.45 ($67.83).

BKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($66.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($55.39) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($63.86) to GBX 4,550 ($61.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($68.57) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($70.72) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of LON BKG traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,219 ($56.72). 206,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,179. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,993 ($53.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($70.34). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,559.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,588.85. The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

