Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Target Price at C$7.56

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CSFB set a C$5.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.26.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

