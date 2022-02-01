Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) PT Raised to GBX 245 at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 245 ($3.29) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

LON:APF opened at GBX 137.24 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.33. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.18).

In related news, insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,747.38). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($145,065.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,000.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

