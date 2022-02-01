Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Position Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 909,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 8.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,437,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,493,000 after acquiring an additional 424,770 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

