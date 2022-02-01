Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANZU opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANZU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,866,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.