Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,534 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

AAPL opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.