Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Approximately 3,312,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,428,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of £31.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.54.

About Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. The company's principal assets are the Zamsort copper project covering an area of 408 square kilometers; and the Zaco copper project comprising an area of 469 square kilometers located in northwest Zambia.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.