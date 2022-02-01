Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601,426 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 2.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.04% of Arch Capital Group worth $300,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

