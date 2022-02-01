Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Shares Up 10.8%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.45. 56,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 36,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Kalgoorlie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

