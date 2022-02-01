Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 143,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,309. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

