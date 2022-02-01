Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its stake in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,668 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBLA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

